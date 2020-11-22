Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has geared up the investigation against PTI senior leader and former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiani as it decided to summon him next month in case of sudden increase of medicine prices, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

In June last year, the Executive Board Meeting of NAB had approved an inquiry against former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiani.

Well placed sources told The Nation that the NAB Rawalpindi has collected the documents related to the case from the health ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

They said the NAB Rawalpindi Bureau has decided to summon PTI senior leader Amir Kiani for recording his statement in this case in December.