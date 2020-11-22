Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A newly-wed bride after consuming intoxicating liquor to her husband and in-laws, fled with her friend after stealing the valueable jewellery worth lakh of rupees in house.

As per details, Muhammad Adil, a resident of Ahmed Town, was married to Nadia Bibi only 5 days ago. Last night, the newly-wed bride Nadia, with the help of her friend cousin Chand, took drugs to her husband Muhammad Adil, uncle-in-law Ashiq Hussain, father-in-law Faqir Muhammad and two younger brothers of the groom and fled with her friend Chand. When Adil and other family members did not wake up in the morning, the locals informed the rescue team which reached the spot and shifted the unconscious persons including groom Muhammad Adil to the hospital for medical treatment.

32 kilns sealed

for flouting orders, owners arrested

District Administration and Environment Department has launched a large scale operation against polluting brick kilns. In one week, cases were registered against 16 polluting kilns and 32 kiln were sealed and four kiln owners arrested. District Environment Officer Amir Rahmani told the Nation that the Environment Department earlier had issued notices to close brick kilns across the district for a month in view of the spread of smog, but some kiln owners refused to obey the said orders and after that Environment deptt and administration launched a joint operation against them. However according to reports, the closure of the brick kiln has led to an increase in the price of bricks by up to Rs 2,000 for per thousand bricks which has led to an increase in the price of bricks.