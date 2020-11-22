Share:

HYDERABAD - A newly-wed woman committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself to the ceiling fan. According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday in Indus Pahari, SITE area. The police identified the deceased as 18-year old Shama Adil. Her body was shifted to Government Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital in Latifabad for the medico-legal formalities. The couple had tied the marital knot a month before the incident. The police said that they were investigating the incident’s backdrop and it was early to tell the cause of the suicide.