Share:

LAHORE - Nippon Paint (Pakistan) (Private) Limited is a Japanese multinational and the largest paint manufacturer in Asia Pacific Region. The company has partnered with the District Government Lahore to beautify the iconic sites in the city of Lahore. In the recent past, beautification and uplift of Chakkar-e-Azam and Chaudhry Rehmat Ali underpasses have been undertaken by the company, with Liberty Round About beautification being the most recent of the endeavors.

Lahore is famous for being the ‘City of Gardens’ and the hub of Pakistan’s rich history and culture. Nippon Paint, being Asia’s number 1 paint brand, has tactfully used its roadline paint to further the festivity and glamour in the heart of Lahore. The attention to detail and the intricacy of the paint makes it a sight to behold. The company takes pride in being the Total Coatings Solutions provider and is the first to offer the vibrant colours in its Roadline paint range.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Samad Zaheer, President, Nippon Paint Pakistan, announced, “The vibrant colours and durable product draws on the strength of Nippon Paint over 139 years of paint manufacturing experience and reaffirms the company’s effort to beautify our surroundings. With over 64,000 Square Foot of painted area around Liberty Round About, we are proud to announce this is the largest painting on roads ever done in the country’s history.

Our efforts do not stop here. In the very near future, we will also be beautifying the Kalma Chowk Underpass/Overhead and Muslin Town Underpass so commuters find their routes more colourful and vibrant.”

Syed Samad Zaheer added: “Nippon Paint has invested approximately USD 25 million in Pakistan, which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility in Kasur, Punjab, with a new OEM plant which will be operational in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, to ensure that Nippon products are easily available, a retail network of more than 700 outlets spreading from Gwadar and Karachi in South to the Northern Areas is successfully active.”