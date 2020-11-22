Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A person was killed while seven another sustained serious injuries due to collision between two speeding cars near Pathan hotel Mianwali road Muzaffargarh on Saturday evening. According to Rescue 1122 officials, two over-speeding cars collided each other while overtaking near Pathan hotel Mianwali road. As a result, one died on the spot while seven others sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital Multan in critical condition.