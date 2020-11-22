Share:

ISLAMABAD - Strongly opposing government’s proposal to lay off 9,350 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills, the opposition parties are planning to move call-attention in upcoming sessions of both the house [National Assembly and Senate].

The parliamentary opposition parties will ask the government to give reasons behind its planning to lay off employees on the floor of the house, background discussion with opposition members revealed.

Condemning the government’s plans of sacking more employees, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “This decision is illegal and unconstitutional. Tabahi Sarkar keeps setting new records of going back on their promises. What happened to the 10 million jobs they had promised?”

“On one hand PM Khan has established a National Job Portal to provide employment opportunities to the youth, and was seen defending CM Punjab for giving jobs to his relatives but on the other hand, his government is taking away the livelihood of so many people. Why is it that the rules are different for everyone?” she added. Commenting on the downsising of employees, she said, “Instead of fulfilling its promise of creating more jobs, the government is busy in selling national institutions and firing employees.

First, they fired 450 PTDC employees, followed by 750 from Radio Pakistan, now they are laying off 14,000 to 7,000 PIA employees and a plan to lay off 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills has already been approved”.

“People are already suffering due to the pandemic and this government is hell-bent on making things more difficult for them. This loot sale of institutions in the name of restructuring is unacceptable. The federal government needs to focus on presenting revival plans of the public institutions,” she added.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman concluded by saying, “This government has sacked more people than they have employed during the last two and a half years. Firing employees is not the way to reform and restructure state institutions. The government first needs to address its incompetency and mismanagement”.