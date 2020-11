Share:

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiqar visited Aqaba port of Jordan.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Navy, the Commanding Officer met the host officials and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Jordanian authorities were also apprised of the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of Kashmiri people.

The ships of the two countries also took part in a joint exercise.