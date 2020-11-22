Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated not to take measures like a lockdown that will start hurting national economy which at the moment is showing signs of robust recovery.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said second COVID-19 spike in Pakistan is of concern as number of patients on ventilators has increased during the last 15 days.

The utilization of ventilator facility has increased 200 percent in Peshawar and Multan, in Karachi 148 percent, in Lahore 114 percent and Islamabad 65 percent.

The Prime Minister said across the world, there is a second spike and complete lockdown in most countries.

He said PDM is deliberately holding public meetings endangering lives and livelihoods of people because if cases continue to rise at the rate, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown and PDM will be responsible for consequences.

The Prime Minister said opposition is callously destroying peoples' lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

He made it clear that they can hold millions of jalsas but will not get any NRO.