ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested 12 outlaws including a wanted member of a robber gang and recovered stolen ATM record disks, DVRs, huge quantity of alcohol and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted special team under supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Shahzad Town Police Station, and ASI Muhammad Ishfaq, along with other officials.

This team nabbed Umer Farooq who was involved in stealing ATM record disks and DVRs, and recovered 20 ATM record disks and 15 DVRs from him.

Moreover, SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Margalla Police Station Ashiq Muhammad,

ASIs Hakim Ali and Ghulam Murtaza along with other officials.

This team nabbed four bootleggers namely Adil Masih, Jameel, Ilyas and Qadeer and recovered 70 liters alcohol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Sihala police arrested an accused Ali and recovered one wine bottle from him. Lohi Bher police arrested two accused Suleman and Zara Khan and recovered four wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from them. Koral police team apprehended four persons including a lady involved in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.