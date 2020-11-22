Share:

Peshawar-The prices of poultry have been on the rise in recent days, causing concerns among people, while the traders refer to the greater demand of the commodity to be a reason behind the surge in the rates nowadays.

The lockdown situation due to coronavirus led to a decrease in chicken production, ultimately leading to hike in its prices due to greater demand.

The prices of chicken are decided each day and these change from area to area, depending on the supply and demand of the commodity.

Muhammad Ishaq, a poultry dealer from Peshawar, told The Nation that the market prices of chicken in Rawalpindi and Peshawar were the same.

“We get chicken along with a rate on a daily basis and we are given a concession of almost Rs5 per kg so that we also earn from the business,” he added. He said the price of chicken was Rs226 per kg on Saturday.

The trader also claimed that nowadays one of the reasons behind the upward trend in the chicken prices was that it was being transported to Afghanistan too. Abdul Maroof Siddiqui, spokesman for Pakistan Poultry Association Southern Zone, said the prices were determined by the demand and supply of the commodity.

“In the year 2018, poultry farmers suffered loss because the supply was greater than the demand, this is why many farmers had to close their business. Similarly, in the recent lockdown period in the beginning of the coronavirus, hotels remain closed and farmers suffered loss. Later, the hotels reopened and the supply fell short, leading to an increase in the prices,” he added.

The weather also affects the price. In case of rain, the demand plummets as many open air restaurants receive fewer guests in rains, thus ultimately leading to a reduction in the price of poultry. “Also, the poultry farmers try to recover the money in the wedding season, which enable them to continue their businesses,” Siddiqui added.

Niaz Gul, the president of Peshawar Poultry Association, said that a major problem they face was that when they picked chicken from farms by paying per kilogram of the commodity, the weight of the chicken got reduced before they reached their trade centres and shops.