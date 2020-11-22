Share:

SWAT - Two persons were killed over a property dispute at Old General Bus Stand in the limits of Rahimabad Police Station here on Saturday.

According to SHO Rahimabad Police Station, Mujeeb Alam khan, unidentified assailants opened fire on Sher Alam s/o Behram and Karim Khan s/o Sheharyar Khan, residents of Shamozai area of Swat, who were on their way to Mingora city in a car. As a result both Sher Alam and Karim Khan died. Armed assailants managed to escape from the place of incident,” he added. Police shifted the bodies to Saidu Sharif Hospital and later handed over to their heirs after conducting post-mortem.