Lahore -After the Covid-19 outbreak, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has been allowed by ITF to host two (2) back to back J5 ITF Juniors Tournaments, which are starting in Islamabad from 23rd November to 5th December 2020. According to PTF spokesman here on Saturday, the players from USA, Russia, UK, Japan, Nepal and Turkey have arrived and they are undergoing hectic practice sessions in PTF Complex. The sign-in for the main draw will take place today (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM. The matches will commence on Monday. It is pertinent to mention, that besides strict security, the ITF Covid-19 SOPs are also being observed and no spectators are allowed to witness the tournaments as per government policy. Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF management have shown satisfaction on the overall arrangements for the smooth conduct of the tournaments and extended their best wishes to the participants.