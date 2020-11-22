Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Insaf Medicine Card in a ceremony held at CM's Office today. The Chief Minister distributed Insaf Medicine Card among the patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB. Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Information and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Usman Buzdar said that under Insaf Medicine Card, project of providing free of cost medicines to Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients has been started. In the first phase of this project free medicines will be provided to 9862 AIDS patients, 23560 Hepatitis and 70047 TB patients. A simple procedure has been adopted to facilitate the patients. Under this procedure patient will be biometrically verified along with the original ID card from his concern Tehsil Headquarters Hospital or District Headquarters Hospital. Completion of this procedure and after the diagnostic process, Insaf Medicine Card will be issued the patient.

The patient will be able to take free medicines from concern center. The government is speedy heading towards its goal of establishing the state like Madinah and projects like Punjab Ehsas Program, Sahat Insaf Card and now Insaf Medicine Card is proof of this fact, Chief Minister added. The Chief Minister directed to establish separate desks for Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients. A total of 174882 patients in 36 districts of Punjab will receive Insaf Medicine Cards. The Chief Minister thanked Allah Almighty for having a chance of serving ailing humanity. The day is not far away when every citizen of Punjab will have access to free treatment in public sector hospitals, this is our commitment, the CM asserted.

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of brother of Gulraiz Ahmad Assistant in PRO section of CM’s office. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.