LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that commitment and motivation of leadership defines the level and scale of success of institutions. She was speaking as chief guest at a workshop on Leadership and Management organized by the Directorate General Health Services Punjab, Minister’s Delivery Unit and Unicef at a local hotel. Experts from international organization Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject. Present on the occasion were Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Professors from King Edward Medical University, Fatima Medical University, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Sahiwal Medical College and other institutions. The CEOs Health from Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal and other districts also attended the workshop besides Medical Superintendants of leading teaching institutions.

The training is being held in three batches and this is first of the series of workshops for healthcare professionals and managers from Punjab.

In her address, Punjab Health Minister said, “The purpose of the workshop is to provide fresh ideas and insight on the significance of leadership and management for health managers.

Seniors are role models for their staff, peers, young professionals and students.

Good behaviour provides half the treatment for patients. In order to improve healthcare service delivery in public sector hospitals, we are continuously organizing such training and workshops.

The fate and future of institutions depends upon the quality of leadership they have.” She also said that best quality healthcare services are available for COVID-19 patients. Such workshops, she added, were extremely important for continuous professional development.