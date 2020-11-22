Share:

FAISALABAD - Scholarships for education amounting to Rs. 2.6 million were given to 85 talented students belonging to minority community of Faisalabad division on the special approval of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs & Human Rights Ejaz Aalam Augustine distributed cheques during a ceremony held at Circuit House, while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman FDA/MPA Lateef Nazar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool and representatives of minority community were present on the occasion.