MUZAFFARGARH - The second phase of the 5th Thal jeep rally concluded on Saturday in which stoke category and women vehicles competitions were held.

As many as 49 vehicles in stoke category while three vehicles of women participated in the competitions.

Chairman Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema inaugurated the second phase.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman TDCP Sohail Zafar said that programmes like Thal desert jeep rally were being organized to promote tourism across the province.

He said that 5th jeep rally was made limited due to coronavirus so that its continuity could be maintained. The track distance was reduced and kept 105 kilometres this time. Chairman TDCP said that healthy recreational activities were available to masses of other adjacent districts also due to jeep rally.

Advisor to CM for Agriculture Abdul Haye Dasti said that tourism was being promoted across the province as per vision of Prime minister Imran Khan. He said that such events become helpful not only to provide healthy recreations to people rather it will also help to promote local culture.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shamas said that district administration took all possible steps for making the jeep rally successful and introduced it across the world. He said that implementation on corona SOPs was being ensured while foolproof security arrangements were also made.

Results of winners and runner-ups would be announced during a special ceremony which would be held at Faisal Stadium on November-22.