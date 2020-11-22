Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that in the prevailing situation of resurge of Coronavirus cases in the country, putting peoples' lives at stake for meager political gain is political persecution.

According to Radio Pakistan, in a tweet on Sunday, he said playing with the lives of people and political workers exposes mentality of opportunist political gang.

The Minister said the criminals who ruined economy of the country and targeted national institutions are now bent on affect the health and livelihood of people.