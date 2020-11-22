Share:

KARACHI - Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said on Saturday that domestic gas crisis in the province had intensified with the advent of winters while the federal government had done nothing about it.

Since the winter has barely arrived, domestic consumers have begun experiencing gas shortage already while the province is being compelled to buy expensive gas notwithstanding the fact that it produces it locally, Imtiaz said. The energy minister said Sindh province produced more gas than it required for itself but in spite of this when it came to distribution the province did not get its fair share.

This is an unbearable behaviour of federal with smaller provinces, he said, adding that under Article 158 of the constitution the central government was required to provide gas to Sindh according to its requirements.