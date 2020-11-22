Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday said the decision to close or not to close educational institutions in the province would be taken after consultation with health department and a meeting of federal and provincial education ministers scheduled on Monday.

He was chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee of Education Department in Karachi on Saturday, in which all stakeholders were consulted on the suggestions made by the federal government. Saeed Ghani said the number of COVID-19 patients is definitely increasing across the country, but SOPs in educational institutions are also being strictly enforced and tightened.

He said the Sindh govt would not close the educational institutions in the province. Such decision was taken in the meeting of Steering Committee of Education department Sindh held under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Schools, Secretary Colleges and Chairman Educational Boards.

The meeting had reviewed the situation related to rising cases of coronavirus and the decision of closing the schools in the province. Provincial minister further stated that the aim of the steering committee meeting was to hold the consultation with the all stakeholders on these issues, adding we wanted that the decision should be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

In the meeting, the decision of not closing the educational institutions in the province was taken, he further informed, telling further that there would be no winter vocation in the province this year.

Besides this, the SOPs would strictly be implemented in the educational institutions, he articulated, saying it was also decided that the institutions could transfer the classes to online.

The COVID-19 cases were rising and the ratio of positive cases surged to 3.7 percent, he added.

Moreover, the consultation was also held on the suggestions of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in the meeting, the minister said, telling that the NCOC would be informed about the decisions of Steering committee. It was suggestion of participants that the syllabus should not be reduced and no child would be promoted without exams.