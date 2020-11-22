Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi will be the biggest cancer hospital in the country.

“I have this great feeling watching construction start on SKMT, Karachi,” the Prime Minister said while sharing on Twitter the images showing construction machinery at the project site.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction as the construction work on Karachi’s Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital started in terming it the country’s biggest ever facility.

The prime minister also said that it would be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as is being equipped with the latest machines.