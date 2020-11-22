Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said that opposition should understand sensitivity of novel coronavirus and did not put lives of people at risk for only their political purpose.

“Government is not afraid of public meetings of opposition because neither it makes nor it dislodges governments," he expressed these views during his meetings with different delegations in his constituency.

Qureshi observed that the government was very much concerned about human lives in wake of second wave of coronavirus. After government and courts direction, he said that the opposition parties have no legal or ethical right to hold public meetings amid pandemic COVID 19.

Qureshi remarked that the opposition was doing politics of self-interests only. It wanted to create unrest in the country. To bent on holding public meetings amid coronavirus indicates opposition's undemocratic and irresponsible attitude, said Qureshi.

He added that all political parties should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID 19.

Claims PM's Kabul visit very successful

Qureshi noted that the second wave of coronavirus was at peak and the incumbent government was striving hard to keep pubic lives safe and secure. He lamented that Opposition was demonstrating irresponsible role at the crucial phase. Opposition should not play politics amid peak of coronavirus, he maintained.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for Pakistan, he said, adding that some powers did not wish its completion.

"Ours as well as region's future is linked to the mega project of CPEC," remarked Qureshi. He added that the government had firm resolve to protect CPEC.

Foreign Minister also maintained that China was also well aware of the importance of the mega project. Recently, he gave clear message about security of CPEC. Pakistan along with China will ensure security of the project, stated Qureshi.