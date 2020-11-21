Share:

ISLAMABAD -Sonya Hussyn is a Pakistani actress, TV Host and model from Karachi. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in 2011 series Dareecha. She has played a leading role in several hits of Urdu television including Mujhay Sandal Kar Do (2012), Mein HariPiya (2013), Mere Hamrahi (2013), Shikwa (2014), Marasim (2014), Nikah (2015), Farwa Ki ABC (2015), Nazo (2015), SurkhJorra (2015), KisayChahoon (2016), and Haasil (2017). Her performance as Pakeeza Islam in 2017 series AisiHaiTanhai earned her nomination for Best Television Actress at Lux Style Awards. Now, the diva have performed recently in her latest project named, PayalKeGeet - a tribute to Madam Iqbal Bano. It is finally released now. Can’t wait to see Sonya Hussyn in a classic avatar.