Turkish servicemen will work in the joint centre for monitoring a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh with Russia for one year, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"Our military will work in the joint centre [on Nagorno-Karabakh] with the Russian Federation for one year," the ministry said.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that Turkish military would leave for Azerbaijan soon, adding that the ground forces have completed their training.

Earlier in November, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar signed a memorandum on creating a joint centre to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Russia, was signed on 10 November between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the deal, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh - known in Armenia as Artsakh and supported by Yerevan- lost most of the territory under its control. Nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers arrived in the region to observe the implementation of the ceasefire, they will stay there for the next five years.

Historically, Turkey supported Azerbaijan in its claim of the Nagorno-Karabakh territories, and during the latest flare-up between Armenia and Azerbaijan offered its strong assistance to Baku, encouraging the country to continue its offensive in Karabakh. Armenia strongly criticised Turkey for its rhetoric and accused Ankara of "returning to the South Caucasus to continue the Armenian Genocide".