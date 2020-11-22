Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police made unprecedented security arrangements to facilitate the funeral prayer and burial of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi here on Saturday. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and other senior police officers remained in the field. Ashfaq Khan inspected the security arrangements made at various places of the city including the residence of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Yateem Khana Chowk, Chauburji, Kutchery Chowk and Greater Iqbal Park. DIG Operations said that 03 SPs, 14 DSPs, 31 SHOs, 116 Upper Sub-ordinates and 890 police personnel were deployed. People were allowed to attend the funeral prayer after being frisked. Dolphin Squad and PR teams ensured effective patrolling of the funeral route, Greater Iqbal Park and its environs. Snipers were also deployed. Jawans in plainclothes were also on duty. In order to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the citizens, search and sweep operations were also carried out at various places of the city throughout the night. DIG Operations commended the Lahore Police for foolproof security arrangements.

He said that police officers and officials have a key role to play in providing full security to the most important events of the city.

He said that all the operational units of the police remained on high alert and showed excellent teamwork and co-ordination.

The safety of the participants was ensured. The best working relationship was also observed between the police, district administration, Safe Cities Authority and other institutions, he added.