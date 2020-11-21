Share:

ISLAMABAD-It looks like the infamous character will be returning to the big screen soon. After a search conducted by Ryan Reynolds and other executives from Marvel Studios, it was announced recently that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin would be writing the third Deadpool movie. The project is still reportedly in early development, and the hiring of the writing duo represents a step forward in the film’s production. This will be the first film in the franchise to feature the involvement of Marvel Studios, who are planning to incorporate the character into the wider MCU.