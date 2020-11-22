Share:

Muzaffarabad-President Pakistan People’s Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar has said that the Indian forces shelling and firing on unarmed and innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control especially in Neelum Valley, Haveli, Poonch Sector and Samahni has inflicted irreparable loss of life and properties to civilians.

He also that these attacks reveal India’s humiliating defeat and failure to annihilate occupied Kashmir through use of brutal force. These sacrifices are the assets of the independence movement that will go on till the defeat of India.

The PPP AJK chief expressed these remarks during a meeting with senior hurriyat leader and President Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Chairman Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Ch Muhammad Akhter here yesterday.

He said that they salute the Pakistan Army for its blunt response to the Indian aggression, while also paid tribute to those who lost their precious lives in the Indian unprovoked shelling.

Talking on the occasion, Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Chairman Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar said that together with the Pakistani forces, the Kashmiri and Pakistani people will thwart any conspiracy of the enemy.

While expressing deep concern over the ongoing Indian military siege in Occupied Kashmir, the worst human rights violations, all black laws in force, internet blockade, ban on media and NGOs, they called on the United Nations, international human rights organizations, OIC and European Union to play their practical role in lifting the Indian military blockade and sanctions.

The solution to the Kashmir issue lies only in the UN resolutions on which the Kashmiris on both sides agree and this will be the lasting and permanent solution to the issue.