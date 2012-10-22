

MALAKAND - An imposter, working on various posts in Education Department simultaneously, has confessed to his crime in the court of civil judge Malakand, on which he has been sent to jail.

The officials of Anti Corruption Department have recovered bogus posting orders, stamps and other officials’ papers from the accused.

According to details, Altaf Abdul Nasir, son of Abdul Manan, resident of district Mardan, has been working on different posts with bogus names in the Education Department and receiving a huge amount as salaries from government. Circler Officer Anti Corruption Malakand, Zahir Shah on the special directive of Assistant Director Anti Corruption Swat started investigation against the accused and finally he was arrested by Anti Corruption Officials during a raid in Batkhela Bazaar.

The accused got only DCom (Diploma in Commerce) and was recruited as junior clerk at Government High School Rustum, district Mardan, in 1997.

In May 2008, the accused declared himself as dead during his service in Government High School Alam Godar, Khyber Agency.

Later, the accused got employment with a bogus name on various posts in Education Department.

He worked as Subject Specialist, PBS-17, in Economic, Civics and History in Government Higher Secondary School Jangi, district Buner. He also performed duty as examiner at Government Degree College Buner.

He was appointed as Head Master for one month in Cheni School.

After that, the accused got bogus appointment order as SET scale 16 with new name - Shah Mulk - in Government Higher Secondary School Palai.

During this period, he also received salary with another bogus name - Amad Ali - as CT teacher BPS-14.

At the same time, he also received salary with the name of Altaf as junior clerk in the same school for 21 months.

The accused has been receiving a hand some amount as salary from education department during lost four years.

The officials of Anti Corruption Malakand were pursuing the accused for a long time but the clever imposter was not coming in their hands, but the officials of Anti corruption department Malakand has arrest the accused red handed at Batkhela bazaar when he has on his way to Samar Bagh district Lower Dir to submit joining report as subject specialist (Economics) PBS-17 at GHSS.

The officials of Anti Corruption Departmet have recovered bogus posting orders, stamps and other officials’ papers from the accused.

The Accused was presented in the court of Civil Judge Malakand Mohammad Qasim where the accused admitted all his crimes and sent to Malakand jail.