TEHRAN (AFP) - Iran hanged three terrorists for bombings in 2010 that killed a total of 67 people in restive Sistan-Baluchestan of Iran, the judiciary in the province bordering Pakistan said. A statement from the judiciary named the men as Yahya Charizehi, Abdoljalil Kahrazehi and Abdolbasset Rigi, who were executed in the prison of the provincial capital of Zahedan. Charizehi and Kahrazehi were convicted for a bombing in Chabahar city in Dec 2010 that killed 39 people taking part in a procession, said Zahedan’s prosecutor Mohammad Marzieh, quoted by Mehr news agency. Rigi was convicted for a blast in Zahedan in July of the same year that targeted Revolutionary Guards and killed 28 people.