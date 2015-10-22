Islamabad - The local police have registered an FIR against National Peoples Party MNA Shahjehan Mangrio over the charges of assault and use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty on the complaint of a lady constable who was allegedly beaten by the MNA a day earlier.

Women police station in Sitara Market has registered the FIR (27) against the MNA under section 353/186 of the PPC. Lady Constable Afshan in her application to the police stated that she was deputed at the Parliament Lodges. On Tuesday, she said, the altercation began after she refused to see the MNA in her room. “The MNA later came at the gate of the lodges and assaulted her. She tore her uniform as she did not give protocol to the guest of the MNA,” she added.

The woman constable filed a plea against the incident to SSP (Security Division) Mirwaiz Niaz. She said that this action of the MNA has affected the sanctity and dignity of the uniform. The constable also demanded justice from senior officials in this regard.

The MNA is reported to have battered the constable who refused to leave her duty place to visit her dwelling in parliamentarians’ suites. The constable said that she was called by the MNA to her room but she had to refuse due to duty. Resultantly, Afshan added that Mangrio came to the entrance and assaulted her with bare hands. She said that the MNA had succumbed to her influential status at the time.

Police sources said the MNA had asked the lady constable to facilitate her guest to get into the lodges compound. However, the guest was not given any protocol and reportedly the guest had to wait at the gate, which incensed the lawmaker who summoned the woman constable to her room. Mangrio, who hails from Sukkur and was elected to parliament on a reserved seat, resides in suite E-403 at the lodges.

The section 353 of the PPC says: “Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine or with both.”

After a report on the incident from the DSP Parliament Lodges, the senior police officers held an inquiry into the matter and decided to lodge FIR Against the MNA.

The medical report of the injured constable will come to surface today (Thursday) and then police can insert more clauses in the FIR, the sources maintained.