Islamabad - Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad yesterday maintained arrest warrants of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan and head of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Tahirul Qadri in PTV attack case. ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi conducted hearing of the case and directed the police to implement the court’s orders in relation to the arrest warrants of Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri in the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters attack case. The court expressed its annoyance over the police failure to arrest the accused.

lementation report and directed authorities to carry out the arrests of Imran Khan, Tahirul Qadri and 68 others by November 17 and present them before the court on the said date.

The federal police had booked 70 people after a mob of protesters belonging to PTI and PAT stormed into PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels — PTV News and PTV World — off the air on Sept 1, 2014.