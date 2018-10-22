Share:

LAHORE - City police raided an alcohol producing factory in the Mughalpura police precincts and seized more than 1,000 bottles of locally-made liquor.

Official sources on Sunday said the raided was conducted by a police team late Saturday night after they received secret information about the illegal factory. Mughalpura SHO Rai Nasir said that at least four people were arrested by police during the raid.

The suspects were sent to the lockup after the police registered a criminal case against them. Further investigation was underway.