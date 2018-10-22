Share:

ORAKZAI AGENCY - Around 1,864 families belonging to Mulla Khel tribe of Orakzai tribal district returned to their hometown after spending almost 10 years as internally displaced persons in downtowns.

According to details, as the process of sending internally displaced persons back to their homes continued, around 1,864 families, who migrated from upper and remote areas of the Orakzai, some 10 years back, to downtowns of the province after the launch of a military operation there, returned. In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Upper tehsil of Orakzai district Haider Hussian said that the repatriation of IDPs belonging to 25 different villages of Mulla Khel tribes had formally begun. This process, he informed, would continue till October 26.

“At least 1,864 IDPs families have so far been sent back to their homes,” he said, adding that majority of the so far repatriated tribesmen mainly hail from Alif Khel Kalli, Satar Kalli, Baqar Galai, Kuz Kalli and Oray Kalli.

He continued that this process of repatriation was being carried out amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, some tribesmen from among the internally displaced persons have severely criticised the local administration of Orakzai district for not having proper arrangements.

Khayal Khan, Gul Kamal and Asghar Khan have also protested against not getting relief packages, which are given to each IDP family upon leaving for home town.

Accusing the administration, they alleged that the local administration have totally failed to manage the process accurately.