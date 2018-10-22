Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - At least 19 people were killed and 45 injured in an accident at Multan Road near Darhama police station in Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday night.

According to Rescue 1122, two buses collided with each other, killing nine passengers on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries in the DHQ hospital.

Rescue 1122 sources stated that 10 passengers were given first aid treatment on the spot. Dr Natiq Hayat, District Emergency Officer DG Khan , said 35 injured were shifted to trauma centre.

On receiving the information, DG Khan Commissioner Tahir Khursheed and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti reached the hospital to inquire after the injured persons.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the road accident in Dera Ghazi Khan. The president prayed for courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss and early recovery of the injured.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical facilities to the injured for their treatment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the traffic accident. The prime minister sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured, said a PM Office statement issued in Islamabad. He also directed the authorities concerned to extend all-out medical facilities for the treatment of the injured people.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the accident.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed condolences and sympathies with the heirs of the bereaved families. He directed the commissioner and RPO to immediately reach the spot. He also directed the hospital administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.