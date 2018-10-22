Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 228 quackery outlets last week, while its teams visited 1,123 treatment centres. As per details, the crackdown on quacks was carried out in 21 cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities. The teams had visited 117 in Pakpattan, Nankana Sahab 110, Sargodha 106, Rahim Yar Khan 104 and 101 in Jhang. The teams made the raids according to a census, which showed that on 408 quackery premises had other businesses. Among the closed down centres, 25 were in Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan 24, Rawalpindi 23, Rahim Yar Khan 22 and 21 in Pakpattan. Since the SC order in April this year, the PHC had conducted raids on 21,752 treatment centres, and closed down over 6,300 quacks’ outlets. On the other hand, the district governments visited 3,159 centres, and sealed 1,523 outlets.