RAWALPINDI - The three-day International Conference of Linguistic Association of Pakistan (ICLAP 2018) on “Linguistic Research in Multilingual Contexts“ organized by Department of English, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan concluded here on Sunday.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony was Prof Dr Razia Sultana Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar while the guest of honour was VC FJWU, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir.

The conference was very interesting and productive. Dr Sarwet Rasul, Chairperson English Department gave the overview of the conference and ICLAP and said that this event featured plenary speeches, oral and poster presentations, research work presentations workshops/tutorials, invited talks and panel discussions. Researchers from different parts of the country and experts from UK, USA, Malaysia, Turkey and Lebanon participated as key note and plenary speakers.

Prof Dr Razia Sultana articulated that ICLAP is a unique platform in the country which brings researchers and practitioners together from around the world. It is working on different aspects of language to exchange research work and developments across the world. She also congratulated FJWU for holding such an important and enlightening event successfully.

She said that such conferences are vital to highlight the importance of linguistics and cultures transversely in the world. Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented souvenirs to the guests at the concluding ceremony and said that our focus at FJWU is to serve the purpose of sharing the knowledge and we are pleased to collaborate with LAP and HEC for organizing ICLAP.

She appreciated and thanked each participant, researcher, presenter and guests for being a part of ICLAP 2018 and wished everyone best of luck and hoped such events would be organized again.

The conference ended on the note that mother language education was a key to social development and academia should come forward and work with the industry to maintain the local languages in Pakistan.