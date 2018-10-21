Share:

As many as 3319-kanal and 11-marla state land worth Rs866,817,000 has been retrieved from the land grabbers during the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign. Government officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Amna Rafique, Assiatnt Commissioners Hafizabad Faisal Abbas Mangat and Tanveer Yaseen (Pindi Bhattian) along with officials of Revenue Department, police, and representatives of other departments took part in the operation. The focal person of Special Team Amna Rafique said that operation against land mafia has been launched in the district vigorously, and every inch of state land grabbed by the land mafia would be retrieved from them.–Staff Reporter

Toba to get big water filtration plants

TOBA TEK SINGH: A project of big water filtration plants installation, first of its kind, is going to be started in Toba Tek Singh district under the supervision of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar. This was told by Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad during a meeting held on Saturday. He said that subsoil water samples had been obtained from 500 villages of the district where these plants would be install