DUBAI - Mohammad Abbas has soared into the top three of the International Cricket Council's Test bowler rankings following his 17-wicket demolition job of Australia in the UAE.

Abbas was the toast of Pakistan after his accurate seam bowling undid Australia in Abu Dhabi, inspiring his team to a 373-run victory that saw them take the two-Test series 1-0. It's a meteoric rise for the Pakistani. He was ranked 21st in the world by the ICC before this series, and leaped up to 13th after the first Test in Dubai where he took seven wickets.

His 10-wicket haul in Abu Dhabi – with returns of 5-33 in Australia's first-innings collapse, and 5-62 in the second innings – has now seen him ranked only behind England swing bowler James Anderson and South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada following the ICC's latest update.

South Africa legend Dale Steyn had predicted Abbas would be the new world's No.1 ranked bowler, but will have to wait for Pakistan's next Test series – they play three Tests against New Zealand in the UAE starting in late November – to attempt to fulfil that prophecy. A late-bloomer in first-class ranks, Abbas is yet to go wicketless in any of his 19 Test innings with the ball, and he's now succeeded in most types of conditions Test cricket can throw his way – from Dominica to Dublin and Dubai.

After just 10 Tests, the right-armer has now taken 59 wickets at the incredible average of 15.64, the fourth lowest of any bowler in history to have taken more than 50 wickets. "I have played first-class cricket and a lot of things have happened before my eyes," said Abbas. "I suffered hardship in my life, so my focus is on cricket and that has made me mature. "My focus is to play cricket and focus on my fitness. I want to keep my feet on ground, that has been my life and it has matured me."

Abbas was, unsurprisingly, not the only Pakistan bowler to profit with a haul of rankings points after the series. Bilal Asif, with nine wickets from his two Tests after his Dubai debut, rose another 17 spots to sit at No.52. Sarfraz Ahmed's twin returns of 94 and 81 saw him rise to No.25 in the Test batting ranks, a gain of 17 spots, while Babar Azam went up nine spots after his 99.

Usman Khawaja's first innings return of 3 saw him slide one spot to fall out of the batters' top 10. The left-hander, promoted to open in this series, was unable to bat in the second innings after injuring his left knee. Aaron Finch's strong debut series saw him finish at 59th on the Test batting charts, while Travis Head snuck into the top 100 at 97th.

Shaun Marsh slipped down to 42nd, behind Test hopeful Peter Handscomb who was not selected for this series, while Mitchell Marsh plunged to No.67 in the batting charts to go with his No.62 in the bowling rankings.