PESHAWAR : Adviser to Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan Sunday expressed annoyance over the slow pace of work on Gorkain Mataltan Hydropower Project and said any delay in ongoing power generation projects would not be tolerated. He was addressing a meeting to discuss pace of work on hydro power generation projects at PEDO House. The meeting was attended by Former Chief Engineer Wapda, Muhammad Tariq, Secretary Energy, M Saleem, Chief Executive PEDO Engineers, Zain Ullah Shah, GM Hydel, Bahaudr Shah and related project directors. Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work on Mataltan Project, provincial adviser directed contractor to complete the project in two years. He also directed to resolve all the matter of the project relating to land and security within a week. He also directed directors of power generation projects to ensure their presence on the site and complete these schemes within stipulated time limit.

He also directed for fund provision to projects at the earliest and directed authorities to monitor progress rate on weekly basis.