MIRPUR - Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party chief and member of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan on Sunday announced to offer court arrest in the contempt of court case instituted against him.

Addressing a news conference in Muzaffarabad, Khalid, the son of founder president of Azad Jammu Kashmir State late Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, categorically declared that he would not seek bail to avert the arrest.

He would offer the arrest voluntarily keeping in view the respect of the uniform when any police constable came to arrest him, and accept the court verdict.

He was accompanied by his party colleagues including Chief Organiser Syed Asif Gillani, Sardar Tasleem, Naeem Qureshi, Amber Shehzadi and Adnan Riaz, besides several party workers.

Sardar Khalid Ibrahim said issuance of the court notice over his speech in the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on May 24 this year was a unique precedent in the Parliamentary history of the world.

"Since the AJK Chief Justice enjoys no suo moto powers, summoning me for clarification over my speech in the AJK Legislative Assembly is unconstitutional and unlawful," he added.

Even if there had been the contempt of court, there was a formal regular legal procedure for onward trial, he maintained.

Sardar Khalid said being a law maker, he believed in the rule of law and Constitution and their implementation in letter and spirit.

He also underlined that the same judge was hearing the case who had taken initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

He said that proper legal procedure was not followed in his case.

The Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker should have been informed before serving of the notice to him in the contempt of court case, he added.