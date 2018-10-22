Share:

PESHAWAR - Expressing reservation over the proposed cut on NFC award, Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan said that it would simply mean that the federal government wants to alter the 18th constitutional amendment and deprive federating units from their constitutional right.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Awami National Party chief said that ANP welcomes FATA share in NFC award but not at the expense of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and they would oppose the cut on the share of other provinces.

He said that it has not been written in the constitution to cut the NFC share of other provinces for FATA merger, but rather stated that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government would complete the development work in FATA for which the province would be given extra funds beyond its share in the NFC.

He demanded of the federal government to immediately issue funds for the development of FATA and hold local bodies’ elections to empower the people of tribal areas in real sense.

He also made it clear to the PTI-led government not to touch the 18th amendment in the garb of FATA reforms as this amendment was made after great struggle of Awami National Party for the rights of the small federating units.

He said that cutting the share of other provinces in NFC award will need amendment as no one could change the formula with traditional way on the behest of hidden elements. He warned that if the PTI-led federal government made any mistake of changing the share of the small federating units, then Awami National Party along with joint opposition would stage protest rallies.

He also demanded of the federal government to immediately announce the NFC award to ensure rights of the smaller province and they could start development works in their areas.