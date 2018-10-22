Share:

Karachi - Mohammad Asif has suggested the young seamers to follow Australian destroyer Mohammad Abbas if they want to excel.

One man, who understands the value of Abbas' style of bowling, is Pakistan's M Asif, who was delighted when Abbas mentioned him as a role model. “I was a little taken aback but felt honoured when Abbas mentioned me as an influence on his bowling when he could have easily mentioned the likes of the legendary Wasim Akram," said Asif.

"What I am really pleased with, though, is the fact that Abbas has been taking my advice ever since the days he played alongside me in first-class cricket for Khan Research Laboratories. "I am happy that he continues to be a hard-working bowler and is also making good use of what he learnt from me and taken on board the advice I gave him."

Some might consider it hype but what Abbas has achieved since his Test debut against the Windies is phenomenal. That said, Asif feels Abbas will need to improve on certain aspects of his bowling. "There is no doubt that Abbas did well in the UAE where he bowled wicket-to-wicket and did not give time to the batsmen to adjust. This was probably the reason they could not play him that well

"However, at the moment, he is relying mainly on inswing and he will need to also add outswing into his arsenal as I did not see much evidence of that in the Test series against Australia. "But he is a good learner and is always asking me for advice on improvements to his bowling and I will be speaking to him again soon about what else he can do to become an even better bowler. "This is important because if you aren't a quick learner then you can find yourself out of the national side very quickly if you don't have the ability to adjust to different conditions."

With the 2019 World Cup in England less than a year away, the possibility of seeing Abbas in Pakistan ODI colours is a real possibility, but Asif reckons he will need specialist help and put in extra work before that happens. "Right now he has had a few good series but what I would really like him to do is to repeat similar performances against New Zealand and South Africa and inclusion in Pakistan's ODI team would also be a good idea.

"He cannot rest on his laurels and he needs to constantly work on increasing his skill levels to remain at the top. "If he does wish to be considered for all three formats of the game, then his fitness levels need to be top notch. I would love to work with him to improve his skills and especially on improving his outswing." For Pakistan, the days of Shoaib Akhtar hurtling down 150kmph thunderbolts are long gone, with very few bowlers able to come near the express pace he possessed.

Asif, though, says the intelligence behind each delivery is what sets class bowlers apart. "There haven't been too many express fast bowlers like Shoaib who have been quick, skilful and intelligent. He knew how to scare the batsman and how to use the new and old balls to good effect, but he was also very clever and that is something that I feel is lacking with some modern-day bowlers.

"We now have some bowlers who are just satisfied at seeing the batsmen ducking and satisfied and the wicketkeeper taking the ball at head height. I suggest they watch Abbas and learn from the line and length he bowls. "Fast bowling isn't just about running in and bowling as quick as you can, it's about subtle changes, it's about those slight adjustments that make all the difference. It's like a game of chess and out-thinking your opponent, working out their next move and being one step ahead of the batsman.

"I am not saying that speed does matter entirely because when your speed is low, the ball will not swing that effectively and the batsman can manage the bowler with ease. "However, if you look at the case of Abbas against Australia, you will see that he didn't bowl very quick but what he did well was to know his strengths and bowl within those limitations to get maximum benefit.

"I gave Abbas a piece of advice in the past which was simply this: 'You do not have to bowl fast enough to get the ball flying to the wicket-keeper. Your main objective is to get the ball directed at the three stumps. How well you do it is based upon pitching the ball consistently in the right areas and that is what you need to work hard at'. "When I used to bowl in international cricket, I was never quick through the air, but the ball would gather speed after it hit the pitch and that is what the batsmen had difficulty coping with. That is what Abbas' strength is."