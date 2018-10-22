Share:

Karachi - Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that they would establish burns centre for the treatment of burns victims of different factories and workshops.

Our top most priority is to improve medical facilities in all hospitals and medical centres running under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), said the minister while presiding the meeting of SESSI at its headquarters on Sunday.

Commissioner SESSI Gulzar Shaikh briefed the minister about the performance and working of the institution. He informed that there are 650,000 registered workers and 3500000 their dependents. The main mission of this institute is to provide Medical care facilities, cash benefits and professional and sustainable improvement.

The social security scheme is providing benefits to certain employees or their dependents in the event of sickness, injury, death, iddat, maternity, disablement pension, survivors’ pension and matters ancillary thereto.

Medical Advisor SESSI Mumtaz Ali Shaikh briefed the meeting that there are total five hospitals and medical centers each and 42 dispensaries and 48 ambulances in working condition under SESSI all over Sindh. There are 80 specialist doctors in our strength in which 20 post are vacant, 355 doctors in which 130 seats are vacant, 1461 officers /Para medical staff in which 650 post are lying vacant. The shortage of Doctors and other staff is causing hurdles in proper delivery of services.

Minister Labor and human resources ensured his full support to resolve the issues regarding shortage of staff and remove hurdles to start recruitment process in department.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch further said that he will visit the sites of all ongoing schemes of Labor and Human Resource department Sindh to monitor the pace of work and quality of material used in construction and renovation.

Soon people of Sindh will see the positive change in labour department during my leadership. We are here to facilitate the poor people and no negligence and excuses would be tolerated in this regard, he concludes.

The meeting was also attended by governing body of member of SESSI and administrative officers.