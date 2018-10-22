Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is yet to take approval from the rule-making authority/Prime Minister for regularization of the services of nine officials who were ‘illegally’ appointed in the Capital Development Authority in 2004, it has been learnt.

Capital Development Authority had advertised 5 posts but filled in 13 posts on a regular basis besides one on contract basis. CDA’s action to fill in additional 9 posts without advertisement was a violation of government recruitment policy laid down in Estacode 2000, hence a case of maladministration.

The Wafaqi Mostashib (Ombudsman) had on 19 September 2005, on a complaint filed by an aggrieved candidate, recommended that Capital Development Authority should either cancel the notification of nine officials appointed against the posts of Admin Officers in BS-16 on regular/contract basis or obtain approval from the rule-making authority/Prime Minister for regularization of this illegal action.

The recommendation had come in complaint no Reg.H/11323/04 dated 23 December 2004 filed by one Noreen Fazal Karim who had approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat against “CDA’s failure to respond her application regarding rechecking of paper and appointment in the department.” She was the daughter of a low-paid ex-Capital Development Authority employee and appeared in the test for the job along with these officers but could not be selected for appointment due to her low marks in the written test. She had requested the Chairman Capital Development Authority for the rechecking of her paper but got no response upon which she had knocked the door of Wafaqi Mohtasib.

She could not get relief from the Wafaqi Mohtasib but the process highlighted the fact that the CDA had illegally appointed 13 persons against 5 sanctioned seats.

Later in July 2015, then Deputy Director Law, CDA Arif Masaud Ahmad had approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib against what he viewed as the “Defiance of the recommendations of the Wafaqi Mohtasib in complaint Reg H/11323/04 filed by Noreen Fazal Karim”.

He addressed the Wafaqi Mohtasib, the Chairman Prime Minister Inspection Commission, DG FIA in his application that the recommendations of the Wafaqi Mohtasib were not implemented by the CDA. He was of the view that the officers including Azhar Khurshid, Muhammad Attaullah, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Kashif, Taimoor Ahmed, Kamran Bakht, Ghulam Shabbir, Abdul Rauf Khan, Waheed Abbas and Asif Ali Khan were appointed above the advertised quota due to nepotism and in violation of terms and conditions of service and in violation of provisional quota. He had also challenged the officers’ entitlement for getting plots under the housing scheme of the Authority. He said the Authority had swept the matter under the carpet and promoted the above illegal and irregular appointees to the post of assistant directors and deputy directors.

He posed himself as an aggrieved officer due to their placement in the seniority list above his position.

He had appealed to the Wafaqi Mohtasib that Capital Development Authority should be directed to de-list the officers as their appointment has not been regularized yet in compliance with the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib.

According to the sources in the Capital Development Authority, the Authority has yet not got approval from the Prime Minister in this case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azhar Khursheed is presently working as Director (Admin), Asad Abbas as Director EM-II, Ghulam Shabeer Deputy Director (EM-II, Abdul Rauf as Director Staff Chairman, Muhammad Attaullah Director E&DM, Muhamamd Kashif Deputy Director (Tourism), Taimoor Ahmed Deputy Director (Land), Kamran Bakht Additional Director Parliament Lodges, Waheed Abbas as Deputy Director Sanitation and Asif Ali Khan as Deputy Director (Confidential) HRD.