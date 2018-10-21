Share:

It is fact that education system of Pakistan is Worst. Most of children are deprived from schools. Mostly there is no primary school in most of spots. However, the reason of uneducated is financial problem. Some students can’t afford to read because their family don’t have sufficient money to be gave the fees of their children education. It is the work of government to provide opportunity in the shape of several scholarships. These scholarships help them to buy their uniform and course books etc. So then they can get better education. As our future can get a bright in this competitive world. It my humbly request to the federal government to invest different infrastructure to the development of education system.

FAISAL GHAZZI,

Khairabad, October 19.