LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met people from different cities at Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday.

According to an official handout, the chief minister sat on ground with people in the traditional Balochi style and listened to their problems. He also issued orders for solution of their problems on the spot.

Conversing with people, the CM said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was assurance of peaceful, prosperous and developed Pakistan and Punjab will take the lead in his New Pakistan. He said that “we all have to play our part in the construction of New Pakistan. It is prime objective of the government to establish rule of law and transparency in every walk of life”.

Furthermore, he said that Punjab is heading forward speedily on 100 days plan of the prime minister. In order to bring the real change, reforms are being introduced in education, health, tourism and other sectors, he said. He said that every moment is being utilised to safeguard interests of the public and their better future. The aim of the PTI government is to fulfill the promise of change by raising the living standard of common man and “we are working hard to move forward on the projects of public welfare keeping in view our national interests”. He said that people will soon feel a positive change in the features of New Pakistan. “We have to utilize all energies to make Pakistan developed and prosperous,” he added.

The chief minister shared that he himself is a common man and is well aware of their issues so his post is dedicated to public service. He said that he knows well about the problems of common man that is why he keeps direct contact with them and meets them daily. He assured that the government will accomplish the mission of prosperity of common man and facilitate them at any cost by resolving their issues. Change is inevitable, real and approaching, he added.

Also, Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Provincial Minister Haashim Jawan Bukhat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office here. Talking to the visitors, the chief minister said the PTI government was determined to compensate for the miseries of southern Punjab and the dream of creating a separate province will come true under the incumbent government. He said that southern Punjab and underprivileged areas will be given preference in development programmes and people of southern Punjab will be the first to yield the fruit of change. He said that providing basic facilities and resolving issues of people of southern Punjab was the utmost priority and a comprehensive policy had been devised to bring the results of change to these people. Southern Punjab is very important in the construction of New Pakistan and “we will change the condition of hospitals and educational institutions to lift the living standards of people there”.

CS CALLS ON CM

Chief Sectary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

Administrative matters, governance, transparency and promotion of simplicity were discussed at the meeting. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said they were moving towards good governance, transparency and cost-effectiveness. No action will be taken against merit. He said that in order to provide relief to citizens it is necessary that their complaints must be addressed instantly so that concerned departments should remain vigilant in this regard. He said that “our only aim is to serve the public and nip the evil of corruption and nepotism in the bud”. He said that impartial administration plays a proactive role to perform official tasks and better governance for which they have to work in professional manner. He said that every action should be taken in line with discipline in Punjab and he wants to pass on powers to the lowest level. He said that he had made his ministers fully independent and they were free to take any decision regarding their departments. With powers come the responsibility and it is necessary to fulfill the call of justice in every matter, he added.