LAHORE - PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen held a meeting with PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence in Gulberg yesterday.

A statement issued from Chaudhrys House said that leaders of both the parties discussed political situation. Matters pertaining to PTI allies in centre and Punjab and parliamentary affairs in Punjab Assembly came under discussion during the meeting which was also attended by Ch Shujaat’s son MNA-elect Ch Salik Hussain.

Ch Shujaat presented his book ‘Sach Tau Yeh Hai’ to Tareen. PTI leader said he already heard a lot about this book but so far could not study it. He said Ch Shujaat was a golden chapter of country’s political history.