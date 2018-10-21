Share:

SARGODHA-The Punjab Chief Minister Inquiry Team reached here to probe into the lamentable road mishap which had claimed seven human lives the other day. Earlier, the Punjab government had discarded the district administration’s report claiming that the fatal accident occurred near Motorway Salam Interchange a few days past. CM Usman Buzdar had taken stern action over the death of six girl students in the accident, and issued orders for identification of the real perpetrators responsible for occurrence of the untoward incident.

On the other hand, the district administration and traffic police had declared the deceased college van driver responsible for the accident in which speedy air conditioned coach of a renowned transport company hit the pick-up van carrying college girls. The CM inquiry team led by Kokab Nadeem Warraich collected evidences from the accident venue, and also written statements of locals.

On the occasion, an inquiry team head lashed out traffic police and highway department officers for not fixing any speed limit, signboard, and any other caution board. It also came into the knowledge of inquiry officers about more than 100km over speeding by the bus and luxury coach drivers despite 60 KMPH. The inquiry team will present report to CM Punjab.