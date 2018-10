Share:

Rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi would hold drug burning ceremony at DHA valley on October 23. In a message, Director General, Maj General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, said that ANF has made major breakthroughs in combating the menace of drugs at national, regional and international level in a short span of time. The efforts of Anti Narcotics Force ANF for curbing the drug abuse are commendable, he added.