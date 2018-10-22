Share:

PESHAWAR: The federal government is spending Rs2.7 billion for improvement of electricity transmission system in tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. This was stated by a spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company while talking to media persons here on Sunday. He said that work on more than seventy electricity projects are in progress in tribal districts of the province. These projects include new transmission lines, repair of transformers and upgradation of different grid stations, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company spokesman added.–Staff Reporter