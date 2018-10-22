Share:

ISLAMABAD : Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) Acting Deputy Chairman Brigadier Muhammad Latif said the Authority has the potential to provide assistance in Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan Housing Project. Talking to APP, Acting Deputy Chairman said the Authority has finally accomplished over 600,000 houses in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province whereas 72 percent of the total projects completed in the disaster hit areas of devastating earthquake 2005.

He said the Authority has vast experience in the field as mentioned it has taken up huge projects owing to infrastructure development and rehabilitation. According to details, there were a total of 14,704 projects set for reconstruction in the areas of AJK and KPK out of which 10,661completed, 2,408 under construction and 1,635 yet to be started. The overall projects in AJK were 7,742 out of which 5,459 completed (70.5 percent), 1,380 under construction and 903 to be kicked off.

The situation in KPK was different where 74.78 percent of the total projects 5,206 out of 6,962 were completed. The acting deputy chairman said that the government should transfer the remaining projects to KPK and AJK so that they could accomplish the left over projects themselves. The government should involve ERRA into new projects to take benefit from its expertise and skilled services.